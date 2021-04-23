ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 date announced, to be conducted on May 8

IND USA
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 09:17 PM IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 date. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET examination will be conducted on May 8, 2021. The exam will be conducted through remote proctored mode. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

‘CSEET shall be conducted through REMOTE Proctored mode instead of conducting the same from Test Centers. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc.’, the notice reads.

The examination will have computer-based questions in MCQ pattern and the duration of the examination will be 120 minutes. The total number of questions will be 140 and the total marks will be 200. The question paper will comprise of questions from Business Communication, Legal Aptitude, and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment Current Affairs and Presentation and Communication Skills.

The Admit Card to the eligible candidates will be issued 10 days prior to the Test. In case of any technical issues during the Test process, candidates can reach out to Help Desk Number 9513850008, 9513850025 to resolve their issues. The helpline number will be operational from May 3, 2021.

