The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close the registration process for ICSI CSEET July 2023 Session on July 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET July 2023 Session: Registration ends tomorrow on icsi.edu, link here

As per the official notice, the registration window was re-opened on July 4, 2023 for appearing in Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test- July 2023 session.

The examination is now scheduled to be held on July 30, 2023 instead of July 8, 2023. The test will be held through online mode under remote proctoring. Log-in credentials will be send to all eligible candidates 3 days prior to the test. The candidates will be allowed to appear in CSEET subject to verification of their documents/ particulars submitted at the time of seeking registration in CSEET.

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Session: How to register

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET July 2023 Session link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students, who will pass CSEET July 2023 Session, will be allowed to take registration in CS Executive Programme latest by August 16, 2023 making them eligible to appear in Examination of Single Module of Executive Programme in December 2023 Examination of Institute as a special case. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON