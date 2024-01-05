IGNOU Entrance Test 2024 hall ticket released at ignou.ac.in, download links here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU Entrance Test 2024 hall ticket. The admit card has been released for Ph.D., B.Sc Nursing and B.Ed courses. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU Entrance Test 2024 hall ticket out at ignou.ac.in, download links here

The IGNOU PhD entrance test for the July 2023 session and the IGNOU BSc Nursing and BEd entrance test for the January 2024 session will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Ph.D examination will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, BSc Nursing from 10 am to 12.30 pm and B.Ed from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Direct link to download hall ticket for Ph.D course

Direct link to download hall ticket for BSc Nursing course

Direct link to download hall ticket for B.Ed course

IGNOU Entrance Test 2024 hall ticket: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU Entrance Test 2024 hall ticket link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall ticket and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.