IGNOU hall ticket 2025 for BSc Nursing-Post Basic entrance test out at ignounursing.samarth.edu.in, direct link

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2025: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Bachelor of Science (BSC) Nursing (Post Basic) entrance examination 2025. Candidates can download the IGNOU BSc Nursing hall ticket 2025 from the official website, ignounursing.samarth.edu.in. The direct link is given below. IGNOU hall ticket 2025 for BSc Nursing-Post Basic entrance test released(Official website, screenshot )

The entrance test will be held on March 16. Another entrance test, for admission to the Bachelor of Education (BEd) course, will be held on the same day. Admit cards for the IGNOU BEd Entrance Test have also been released.

To download the IGNOU BSc Nursing hall ticket, candidates need to use their registration numbers, password, enter the displayed text and login.

IGNOU BSc Nursing hall ticket 2025: Direct link

Eligibility for the IGNOU BSc Nursing programme

In-service Nurses, meaning registered Nurses and Registered Midwives (RNRM) with 10+2 and a three-year diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of two years of experience in the profession after RNRM registration. male nurses who have not done midwifery in the GNM programme should have a certificate in a Nursing course of 6-9 months prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council

OR

In-service Nurses (RNRM) with 10th class (Matriculation) or its equivalent qualification with a three-year Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and at least five years of experience (after registration as RNRM) in the profession. Male nurses who have not done midwifery in the GNM programme should have a certificate in a nursing course of 6-9 months duration prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council.

Candidates with 10+2 and GNM but with less than 2 years of experience after RNRM are not eligible. Candidates with 10th class and GNM with less than 5 years experience after RNRM are also not eligible.

For more details, candidates can visit the IGNOU official website.