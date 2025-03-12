IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 admit card out at ignou.ac.in, here's direct link to download

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards for the IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 on its official website. Applicants need to ensure that they have done NCTE recognized courses in face-to-face mode to be eligible for admission to B.Ed. Programme (HT File)

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download their admit cards can visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

About the admission:

As per the official website, admission will be done based on fulfilling the following eligibility criteria:

(i) 50% marks in Graduation or Post Graduation Degree;

(ii) “Applicants need to ensure that they have done NCTE recognized courses in face-to-face mode to be eligible for admission to B.Ed. Programme”

AND

The score obtained in the entrance test conducted by IGNOU all over India.

“ Mere allowing candidates to take Entrance Test would not amount to acceptance of their eligibility for admission to B.Ed. The final admission to the programme shall be subject to their rank in the merit list in the Entrance Test and production of proof of their eligibility at the time of last date of submission of application for admission to B.Ed. programme along with original certificates and programme fee,” mentioned the official website.

The entrance exam will be conducted on March 16, 2025, at various exam centres.

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download the admit cards.

Steps to download IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2025 admit cards:

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Look out for the link to download BEd Admit cards on the home page and click it. A new page will appear

Candidates need to furnish their login credentials and their admit cards will appear on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

