IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Feb 15
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till February 15.
Candidates who are registered/enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration can register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.
Direct link to re-register for IGNOU Janaury session
How to re-register for IGNOU Janaury session:
Visit the official website at ignou.ac
Candidates will need to register on the Portal.
Click “New Registration’ button to proceed
Provide your correct mobile number and e-mail ID
If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in.
