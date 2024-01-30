 IGNOU January 2024 re-registration deadline extended, apply till Feb 15 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
ByHT Education Desk
Jan 30, 2024 03:57 PM IST

The re-registration deadline for all ODL/online programs provided by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended to February 15. Interested candidates may re-register on the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in, for the January 2024 session. Previously, January 29, 2024, was the deadline for IGNOU re-registration without paying a late fee.

IGNOU re-registration deadline extended for January 2024 session

“Last date for Re-registration for programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for January 2024 session has been extended till 15th February 2024”, reads the official website.

Direct link to apply

IGNOU January 2024: How to fill re-registration form

Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to register for programmes offered in IGNOU ODL/Online mode.

Visit the official website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “Last date for Re-registration for programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for January 2024 session has been extended till 15th February 2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and submit

Fill up the form and pay the fee

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Exam and College Guide
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
