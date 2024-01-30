IGNOU January 2024 re-registration deadline extended, apply till Feb 15

The re-registration deadline for all ODL/online programs provided by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended to February 15. Interested candidates may re-register on the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in, for the January 2024 session. Previously, January 29, 2024, was the deadline for IGNOU re-registration without paying a late fee. IGNOU re-registration deadline extended for January 2024 session

“Last date for Re-registration for programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for January 2024 session has been extended till 15th February 2024”, reads the official website.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Direct link to apply

IGNOU January 2024: How to fill re-registration form

Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to register for programmes offered in IGNOU ODL/Online mode.

Visit the official website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “Last date for Re-registration for programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for January 2024 session has been extended till 15th February 2024”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and submit

Fill up the form and pay the fee

Take a printout for future reference.