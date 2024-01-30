IGNOU January 2024 re-registration deadline extended, apply till Feb 15
IGNOU extends re-registration deadline for ODL/online programs to February 15
The re-registration deadline for all ODL/online programs provided by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended to February 15. Interested candidates may re-register on the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in, for the January 2024 session. Previously, January 29, 2024, was the deadline for IGNOU re-registration without paying a late fee.
“Last date for Re-registration for programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for January 2024 session has been extended till 15th February 2024”, reads the official website.
IGNOU January 2024: How to fill re-registration form
Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to register for programmes offered in IGNOU ODL/Online mode.
Visit the official website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in
On the homepage, click on “Last date for Re-registration for programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for January 2024 session has been extended till 15th February 2024”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details and submit
Fill up the form and pay the fee
Take a printout for future reference.