IGNOU June TEE 2025 hall tickets released at ignou.samarth.edu.in, direct link here

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has released the hall tickets for the June 2025 Term-end Examinations (TEE). Candidates registered in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes can download their admit cards from the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in. IGNOU June TEE 2025 hall tickets has been released at ignou.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

Notably, the exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 2, 2025. However, it was later re-scheduled to June 12 to July 19, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Pen & Paper and Computer-based Test (CBT) Mode. The exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM, while the evening shift 2 PM to 5 PM.

Candidates are required to take the printout of the Hall Ticket and report at the address of the Examination Centre on the date and time mentioned on the Hall Ticket well before the commencement of the examination.

The following details should be ensured on the admit card after it is downloaded:

Name of student Exam centre Exam timing Subject details Roll Number

IGNOU TEE Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets:

Visit the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in Sign in using your 10-digit enrolment number and password Click on the link to download the hall ticket. Download your hall ticket. Keep a printout of the hall ticket for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.