IGNOU Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing course: Apply for entrance test till April 17

IGNOU Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing course: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct an entrance test across the country on May 8, 2022 for admission to Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Programme, for January 2022 batch.

According to a press statement issued by the university, there is no age bar for admission into Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Programme.

Eligibility

In-service Nurses, that is Registered nurse and Registered Midwife (RNRM) having 10+2 with three years,

Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with minimum of two years experience in the profession after RNRM. (For male nurses who have not done midwifery in the GNM programme should have a certificate in any one of the nursing courses of 6-9 months duration prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council in lieu of midwifery).

OR

In-service Nurses (RNRM) having 10th class (Matriculation) or its equivalent with three years, Diploma

in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with minimum of Five Years experience in the profession after RNRM. (For male nurses who have not done midwifery in the GNM programme should have a certificate in any of the nursing courses of 6-9 month duration prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council in lieu of midwifery)

Reservation policy as per Government of India Rules.

The registration process for Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Programmes began online at www.ignou.ac.in on March 23. Candidates can choose their exam city through online registration system on a first come first serve basis.

An examination fees of Rs.1000 needs to be paid using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by Banks in India or through online Banking.

Important Dates

Last date of submission of online application form April 17, 2022

Examination date May 8, 2022

Note

Refer to information Bulletin at ignou.ac.in for fee structure, courses offered, scheme of examination and other details.

FOR ANY QUERY, PLEASE CONTACT:- Student Evaluation Division, for submission of examination form on Email ID: termendexam@ignou.ac.in.

For Programme related information- email ID- bscnursingpb@ignou.ac.in Tel. No. 011-29572815, 011-29572802