IIT GATE 2026 registration window closes tomorrow at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is scheduled to close registration-cum-application window (without late fee) for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2026 on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Eligible candidates who are yet to submit their forms must visit the application portal link at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, before the deadline. IIT GATE 2025 registration window will close on September 28, 2025. Candidates can apply via the direct link here.

Candidates must enter their Enrollment ID and Password to login to their account and submit the application form.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR IIT GATE 2026 In addition, the window to register with late fee will close on October 9.

IIT Guwahati will be conducting GATE 2026 on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026, and the result will be announced on March 19, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates willing to apply for GATE 2026 should have a graduation degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities from a recognised institute.

Those currently studying in the third or higher years of the above-mentioned degree courses can also apply.

The qualifying degree examination must be approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as being equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning, etc.

In addition, candidates who have secured or are pursuing the qualifying degree in a foreign country can also apply for GATE 2026.

Application fee The application fee during the regular period, is ₹1,000 per paper for SC, ST, PwD and female candidates. During the extended window, the application fee is ₹1,500 per paper for such candidates.

Likewise, the application fee is ₹2,000 per paper for all other candidates during the regular, and ₹2,500 per test paper during the extended period.

GATE 2026: How to apply Candidates can apply for GATE 2026 by following the steps mentioned below: