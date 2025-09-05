Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will begin the registration process for IIT JAM 2026 on September 5, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Admission Test for Masters 2026 can do it through the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. IIT JAM 2026 registration begins today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in, here's how to apply

The last date for closing registration os October 12, 2025. The JAM admit card will be displayed on January 5, 2025 and the examination will be held on February 15, 2025. The results will be announced on March 20, 2025.

JAM exam will be conducted in around 116 Cities across India. Test Papers will comprise (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.JAM 2026 scores will be used for admission in IITs and other prestigious institutes for the academic year 2026-27. The scores are used for admission to programs such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), MS (Research), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree and Integrated Ph.D. in various institutes.

IIT JAM 2026: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

2. Click on the IIT JAM 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for Female/ SC/ ST/PwD is ₹1000/- for one paper and ₹1350/- for two papers. For other categories, the application fee is ₹2000/- for one test paper and ₹2700/- for two test papers. The online payment can be done through net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI and wallet.

