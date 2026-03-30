National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Admit Card 2026 for April 2 to 4 exam dates. Candidates who will appear for the Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit card through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Admit Card 2026 for April 2 to 4 exam dates released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download link here

The admit card has been released for Paper I to be held on April 2 and 4, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As per the official notice, the candidates are also required to ensure that the QR Code and the barcode is available on the Admit card while downloading. All candidates should bring the photo ID as uploaded in online application form and also mentioned in the Admit Card for proof of identity.

Direct link to download JEE Admit Card 2026

JEE Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 2 (April 2026) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Official Notice Here