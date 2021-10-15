JEE advanced 2021 results out, here's list of top 10 rank holders

JEE advanced 2021 result has been declared. IIT Delhi zone students Mridul Agarwal and Kavya Chopra have bagged the top position in overall and female category, respectively.

Among 141699 candidates, a total of 41862 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2021, IIT Kharagpur, which conducted the exam this year, has said in a press release.

“Of the total qualified candidates, 6452 are females. Mr. Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2021. He obtained 348 marks out of 360 marks. Ms. Kavya Chopra of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranked female with CRL 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360,” the exam conducting institute has said.

JEE advanced 2021: Meet top 10 rank holders

Mridul Agarwal

Dhananjay Raman

Anant Lunia

Ramaswamy Santhosh Reddy

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy

Soni Naman Nirmal

Kartik Sreekumar Nair

Chaitanya Aggarwal

Arnav Aditya Singh

Modulla Hrushikesh Reddy

This is the only entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programmes in IITs. JEE main is the screening test for JEE advanced. Top 2,50,000 candidates from JEE main are eligible to appear for the JEE advanced exam.