JEE Advanced 2022: Admit card releasing on August 23, know how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will release the IIT JEE Advanced 2022 admit card on August 23. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be conducted on August 28 in two shifts. The Paper 1 will be conducted in morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted in afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The top 2,50,000 successful candidates inn B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022 are allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 examination..

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Key in your log in credentials and log in

Your JEE advanced 2022 admit card will be on screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

For more updates visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.