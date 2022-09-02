JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key to release tomorrow, here’s how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will release JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key on September 3, 2022. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced answer key will be available tomorrow on the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

The objection window will open tomorrow at 10 am and will remain opened till September 4, 2022. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer keys at this time. To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer keys and results will be declared on September 11, 2022 at 10 am. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IIT JEE.