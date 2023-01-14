JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati releases FAQs for IIT JEE exam at jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released FAQs for JEE Advanced 2023. The list of frequently asked questions has been released along with the answers for IIT JEE. Candidates can check it on the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

The official website states that the questions answered here are relevant for JEE advanced 2023 only. To check the FAQs, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to check FAQs

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the questions and answers.

Check the question-answer and download the page, if needed.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE advanced exam will be conducted on June 4, 2023 in two shifts. Paper I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The registration process will begin on April 30, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEE Advanced.