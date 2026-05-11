Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 on May 11, 2026. Candidates who have to appear for the IIT JEE examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. The admit card will be available for download till May 17, 2026. JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 released at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download here

The JEE Advanced 2026 exam will be held on May 17, 2026 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam comprises of two papers- Paper I and 2. Appearing in both papers is compulsory.

Direct link to download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2026 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in Clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2026-27. The decisions of JAB 2026 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2026 and admission to IITs in the academic year 2026-27. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.