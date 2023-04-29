National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 2. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can download the final answer key through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 2 released, download link here (Shutterstock)

NTA conducted JEE Mains Session 2 Exam on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on April 19 and the last date to raise objections was till April 21, 2023. The final provisional answer key was released on April 24, 2023. The result was declared on April 28 and final answer key released on April 29, 2023.

JEE Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 2: How to download

Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “JEE – 2023 Session 2 Final Answer Key”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download for future reference.

The toppers list, cut offs and percentile will be released by NTA soon. Candidates can check the official site of NTA JEE for more related details.