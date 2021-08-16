JEE Main 2021: Over 7.3 lakh candidates expected to appear in last session exam

The final session of JEE Main 2021 will be held from August 26 to September 2. Over 7.32 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, as per the data shared by the exam conducting body, national testing agency (NTA). This is the highest participation, this year, in the engineering entrance exam.

For the third session exam, which was held in July, a total of 7.09 lakh applications were registered, the NTA had said.

In the first two sessions of the exam, which were held in February and March, over 6.3 lakh candidates had registered on an average.

The JEE main is being held in 334 cities including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

JEE main admit card for the fourth session exam is expected soon. Candidates should download the admit card from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in using their registration details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON