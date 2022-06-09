JEE Main 2022 session 1 in June, admit cards soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam from June 20 to 29 and admit cards for the test are expected soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Before releasing JEE Main admit cards, NTA is likely to release advanced information slip for candidates.

In JEE Main advanced information slips, candidates will get to see details regarding examination city and centre allotted to candidates.

Students can download JEE Main 2022 admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in using their user ID and password.

Steps to download JEE Main admit card

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main session 1 2022 admit card link.

Login by entering the required details.

Submit it and take a printout of the result page.

Meanwhile, registration for JEE Main session 2 is going on at jeemain.nta.nic.in.