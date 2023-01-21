Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 admit card 2023: Day 2 exam hall ticket releasing on January 22

JEE Main 2023 admit card 2023: Day 2 exam hall ticket releasing on January 22

Published on Jan 21, 2023 08:08 PM IST

The JEE Main 20223 admit cards of candidates for day 2 exam will be released tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency will announce the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for the day two Exam tomorrow, January 22. Candidates who will appear for the JEE Main 2023 exam on January 25 can download the admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA issued the admit card for JEE Main 2023 session 1 for January 24 exam on January 21.

“The admit cards of candidates for 25th January i.e day 2 will be released tomorrow and for other dates will be released subsequently. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main), 2023 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking of JEE (Main) Session 1 – 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein”, reads the official website.

Notification here

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

