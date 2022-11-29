Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 Live: Latest updates on date, registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Live

JEE Main 2023 Live: Latest updates on date, registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 08:00 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Date Live Updates: As per reports, JEE Main dates and registration will be announced this week on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: JEE Mains date, registration on jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: JEE Mains date, registration on jeemain.nta.nic.in(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

JEE Main 2023 Date Live Updates: An official update on JEE Main 2023 exam date and registration schedule is awaited. As per reports, these details will be announced this week. Candidates will find the JEE Main 2023 notification on nta.ac.in after which, they can register for the test in jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The entrance test will be held in two sessions and candidates can appear in either one or both. To be eligible for JEE Advanced, candidates will have to be among the top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Mains. 

Exam pattern, syllabus and other information relevant to aspirants will be mentioned on the information bulletin of JEE Main. It will be published ahead of registrations.

Follow this blog for all updates on JEE Main 2023 date, registration and more.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 29, 2022 08:00 PM IST

    NTA JEE Mains 2023: In how many languages exam will be conducted 

    NTA JEE Mains 2023 will be conducted  in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

  • Nov 29, 2022 07:09 PM IST

    NTA JEE Mains 2023 Exam Date: Where to check dates 

    NTA JEE Mains 2023 Exam Date will be available on the official site of NTA or on official site of NTA JEE. 

    nta.ac.in

    jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Nov 29, 2022 06:00 PM IST

    NTA JEE Mains Exam Date 2023: Likely this week 

    NTA JEE Mains Exam Date 2023 dates is expected to release this week. This is nothing official but as per many media reports, NTA will release the notification and registration link this week. 

  • Nov 29, 2022 03:45 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023: Important chapters in Physics

    Important chapters in Physics for JEE Main are Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics, and Modern Physics, according to Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Expert.

  • Nov 29, 2022 03:29 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 preparation tips for repeaters

    Dropped a year to prepare for JEE Main 2023? Check these preparation tips.

  • Nov 29, 2022 03:04 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 will be held in 2 sessions

    NTA will conduct JEE Main 2023 exam in two sessions. Details will be mentioned in the exam notification. 

  • Nov 29, 2022 02:55 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023: Websites to check

    Check these two websites for official update on NTA JEE Mains 2023:

    1. jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    2. nta.ac.in. 
  • Nov 29, 2022 02:53 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 date

    JEE Main 2023 date will be announced this week, as per reports. Official confirmation is awaited. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains jeemain.nic.in nta + 1 more

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 released at tnpsc.gov.in, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Nov 29, 2022 08:22 PM IST

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 released at tnpsc.gov.in, download link here
TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 released at tnpsc.gov.in, download link here

GATE 2023: Important notice released for international centres at gate.iitk.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Nov 29, 2022 07:56 PM IST

GATE 2023 appearing candidates can check the important notice released for international centres. The official notice is available below.

GATE 2023: Important notice released for international centres at gate.iitk.ac.in
GATE 2023: Important notice released for international centres at gate.iitk.ac.in

JEE Main 2023 Live: Latest updates on date, registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 08:00 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 Date Live Updates: As per reports, JEE Main dates and registration will be announced this week on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: JEE Mains date, registration on jeemain.nta.nic.in(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: JEE Mains date, registration on jeemain.nta.nic.in(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

CAT 2022 answer key (official) expected soon on iimcat.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Nov 29, 2022 02:11 PM IST

CAT 2022 answer key will be published on the official exam website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2022 answer key (official) expected soon on iimcat.ac.in (File image)
CAT 2022 answer key (official) expected soon on iimcat.ac.in (File image)

NVS CBT 2022 dates postponed, exam begins on Dec 10

competitive exams
Published on Nov 29, 2022 02:00 PM IST

NVS CBT 2022 dates postponed. The examination will now begin on December 10, 2022. Candidates can check the revised schedule below.

NVS CBT 2022 dates postponed, exam begins on Dec 10
NVS CBT 2022 dates postponed, exam begins on Dec 10

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 released, raise objections till December 2

competitive exams
Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:09 PM IST

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till December 2, 2022.

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 released, raise objections till December 2(File Photo)
RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 released, raise objections till December 2(File Photo)

SSC CGL tier 1 admit cards released on regional websites, link here

competitive exams
Published on Nov 28, 2022 05:20 PM IST

SSC CGL tier 1 admit card 2022 released on regional websites. The exam is scheduled to begin on December 1.

SSC CGL tier 1 admit cards released on regional websites, link here
SSC CGL tier 1 admit cards released on regional websites, link here

CAT 2022: 85-90 marks could mean 99 percentile; Check marks vs percentile here

competitive exams
Updated on Nov 28, 2022 04:58 PM IST

CAT 2022 expected marks vs percentile cut-off given here. The entrance test was held on November 27.

CAT 2022 Marks vs Percentile: See expected cut-offs for slots 1, 2 and 3
CAT 2022 Marks vs Percentile: See expected cut-offs for slots 1, 2 and 3

UPSC civil services exam 2023: ​ ​How to clear exam in the first attempt

competitive exams
Published on Nov 28, 2022 12:12 PM IST

UPSC civil services exam 2023: ​ ​On average, successful candidates take three to four attempts to clear the exam, but if done correctly, the UPSC CSE is very much manageable in the first go.

UPSC civil services exam 2023: Here is a list of a few things which every serious aspirant should follow to ensure that they can clear the exam in the first attempt itself:(upsc.gov.in)
UPSC civil services exam 2023: Here is a list of a few things which every serious aspirant should follow to ensure that they can clear the exam in the first attempt itself:(upsc.gov.in)

GATE 2023 schedule released, exam from February 4 to 12

competitive exams
Published on Nov 28, 2022 10:46 AM IST

GATE 2023: Papers are scheduled for February 4, February 5, February 11 and February 12, 2023.

GATE 2023 schedule released by IIT Kanpur on gate.iitk.ac.in
GATE 2023 schedule released by IIT Kanpur on gate.iitk.ac.in

JEE Main 2023: Preparation tips for repeaters

competitive exams
Published on Nov 27, 2022 06:14 PM IST

JEE Main 2023: If you are repeating a year to crack JEE Main, this article is just the thing you need. Here are our top tips to crack JEE Main exam.

JEE Main 2023: Preparation tips for repeaters (HT FILE)
JEE Main 2023: Preparation tips for repeaters (HT FILE)

CAT 2022 Slot 2 Analysis: Quants hard, VARC & DILR easy to moderate, says expert

competitive exams
Published on Nov 27, 2022 04:53 PM IST

CAT 2022 slot 2 analysis: In the second slot, there were a total of 66 questions – 24 from VARC, 20 from DILR and 22 from QA, the CAT exam expert has said.

CAT 2022 Slot 2 Analysis: Quants hard, VARC & DILR easy to moderate, says expert(Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
CAT 2022 Slot 2 Analysis: Quants hard, VARC & DILR easy to moderate, says expert(Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: 2nd mock test begins tomorrow

competitive exams
Published on Nov 27, 2022 04:19 PM IST

ICAI CA Foundation 2nd mock test from tomorrow. Schedule and registration link given here.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: 2nd mock test begins tomorrow
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: 2nd mock test begins tomorrow

CAT 2022 Paper Analysis: Slot 1 moderate; See section-wise details here

competitive exams
Published on Nov 27, 2022 03:41 PM IST

CAT 2022 paper analysis: VARC and DILR sections in slot 1 were moderately difficult, says Sumit Singh Gandhi, Founder, CATKing.

CAT 2022 Paper Analysis: Slot 1 moderate; See section-wise details here(HT File Photo)
CAT 2022 Paper Analysis: Slot 1 moderate; See section-wise details here(HT File Photo)

CAT 2022 Live Updates: Slot 2 more challenging, says expert; Analysis here

competitive exams
Updated on Nov 27, 2022 06:19 PM IST

CAT 2022 Exam Live Updates: IIM CAT slot 3 begins. Admit card link, paper analysis, answer key updates and more.

CAT 2022 Live Updates: Slot 2 ends; VARC, DILR moderate, 66 questions in slot 1(Arvind Yadav / HT file)
CAT 2022 Live Updates: Slot 2 ends; VARC, DILR moderate, 66 questions in slot 1(Arvind Yadav / HT file)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out