Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam city slip soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam city slip soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 27, 2023 03:26 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam city slip and admit card will be issued on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue exam city information slip for JEE Main 2023 session 2 soon. It will be available on the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam city slip soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam city slip soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main exam city slip is different from admit cards. It will indicate only the name of the city in which candidates' exam centres will be located. Admit cards, mentioning other details will be issued later, most likely in phases as seen during session 1.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 is scheduled for April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

The registration window of session 2 was closed on March 14 but later reopened, following representations from candidates.

In the notification for reopening of application window, NTA said,“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time.

Candidates can download JEE Main exam city slip and admit card using application number and date of birth. Visit NTA websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for more details.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains admit card.
jee mains admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out