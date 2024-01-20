JEE Main 2024 Admit Card Live Updates: Session 1 admit cards soon
JEE Main 2024 News Live Updates: The National Testing Agency will release admit cards of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1 soon. The test is scheduled to begin on January 24 and the NTA said that admit cards will be released three days ahead of each examination. Exam city slips for both JEE Main paper 1 and paper 2 have been released on jeemain.nta.ac.in. The paper 1 or BE/BTech exam will be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 in two shifts in all days while the paper 2 or BArch BPlanning examination is scheduled for the second shift on January 24.
The first shift is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one is from 3 pm to 6 pm.
To download JEE Main admit card, candidates have to log in to the website with the application number and date of birth. Follow this live blog for the JEE Main 2024 admit card link and other details.
NTA will issue admit cards of the JEE Main 2024 soon, the first exam of which is scheduled for January 24.
