JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam city slip out on jeemain.nta.ac.in, link here

JEE Main 2024 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city information slips for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024). Candidates can download it from jeemain.nta.ac.in. The link to the login page is given below. JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam city slip live updates. The NTA has released JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam city slips on jeemain.nta.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Direct link to download JEE Main session 2 exam city slip

This exam city slip is different from the admit card. The document is only to inform candidates in which city their examination centres will be located, and it will not be required on the examination day.

Admit cards for session 2 of JEE Main will be released three days ahead of each examination, and therefore, JEE Main hall tickets for the first day is expected by March 29.

Candidates are required to use their application numbers and dates of birth to download the JEE Main exam city slips. These are the steps to be followed:

How to download JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam city slip

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Open the session 2 exam city intimation slip download link.

On the login page, provide your application number and date of birth and submit.

Your exam city intimation slip for the JEE Main session 2 will be displayed. Check and download it.

The second session of the JEE Main is scheduled to be held from April 1 to April 15, 2024. The examination will be held in two shifts – the first shift is from 9 am to 12 pn and the second one is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates should keep visiting NTA websites – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.ac.in – for further updates. For any help, they can contact the agency at 011- 40759000 or write an e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.