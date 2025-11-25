JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration closes on Nov 27: How to apply, key details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 on November 27, 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their online application forms at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the official notification issued by NTA, this is the only deadline, and no further extension has been announced. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration: The exam, essential for engineering admissions, will occur in January 2026. Accuracy in application details is crucial to prevent rejection. (HT Photo/File)

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes and also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced. The 2026 exam will be held in two sessions, with Session 1 scheduled for January 2026.

How to apply As per NTA’s instructions, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration.

Register with basic details to generate an application number.

Fill in the online application form with personal, academic and examination information.

Upload scanned images of the photograph, signature and valid category / PwD certificates (as applicable), strictly in the formats mentioned in the notice.

Pay the examination fee online through debit/credit card, netbanking or UPI.

Download and save the confirmation page.

The NTA has advised candidates to ensure that all details match official records, especially name, date of birth, gender and category. Discrepancies in Aadhaar or certificates may lead to application rejection.

JEE Main Exam 2026: Session 1 registration begins Important points for candidates Candidates can opt for one or both papers (Paper 1 for B.E./B.Tech; Paper 2A for B.Arch; Paper 2B for B.Planning).

The application form must be filled carefully, as only limited fields will be open for correction during the correction window.

Applicants must use their own/parents/guardians mobile number and email ID to receive verification codes, OTPs and all future communication from NTA.

The notice also reiterates that candidates should read the Information Bulletin thoroughly before submitting the form.

With the registration window closing on November 27, aspirants are advised not to wait until the last day, as heavy traffic on the portal may cause delays. Once registration closes, NTA will issue exam city information slips followed by admit cards for Session 1.