JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Session 2 Out: How, where to download NTA JEE hall tickets

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Session 2. The Joint Entrance Examination admit card has been released for April 4, 5 and 6 exam dates. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Session 2 Out: How, where to download

Those candidates who will appear for the examination on the dates mentioned above can download the admit card by using their application number and date of birth for Paper 1 from the website. The candidates are also required to ensure that the barcode is available on the Admit card while downloading.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Session 2 Out: How, where to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Session 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can fill the details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 (April 2024) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, Admit Cards for the candidates scheduled for other dates will be released in due course.

The JEE Mains Session 2 examination will be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I and on April 12, 2024 for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both). Paper I examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper II will be conducted in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.