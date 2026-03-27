National Testing Agency, NTA has issued JEE Main Exam 2026 city intimation slip for candidates in Kuwait and Dubai. Candidates of Kuwait and Dubai can check and download the exam city slip through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Exam 2026: NTA issues exam city slip for candidates in Kuwait and Dubai, check notice

As per the official notice, the city intimation slip for candidates in Kuwait and Dubai has been released. For the candidates registered from Bahrain, the NTA is in coordination with the Indian Embassy.

Direct link to download JEE Main Exam 2026 city intimation slip

JEE Main Exam 2026: How to download city intimation slip All those candidates who want to download the exam city slip can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main Exam 2026 city intimation slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidtes will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip is displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2026 Session 2 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from 02 April to 08 April 2026 in India and in a few cities outside India. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

For any change of examination cities for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2, candidates may contact 011-40759000 or write an email to jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.

Official Notice Here