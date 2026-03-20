JEE Main Exam 2026: Session 2 city intimation slip to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check expected date
National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip soon. When released, candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination can download the exam city slip through the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
As per the information bulletin, the city intimation slip will be out on second week of March 2026. The Agency has not shared any exact date on the same. However, as per past trends, the exam city slip is released 10 days before the examination.
The JEE Main Session 1 exam will be held between April 2 to April 9, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Main Exam 2026: How to download exam city slip
All candidates appearing for Session 2 can follow the steps below to download the exam city slip.
1. Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on JEE Main Exam 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
5. Check the exam city slip and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded / recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. JEE (Main) Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Main.
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