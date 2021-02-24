JEE Main Paper 1 B Tech exam 2021 live updates: Check students reaction here
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main paper 1 2021 at 852 examination centres spread across the country.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 for BE and BTech candidates begins on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The examination is being held in two shifts, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 to 6 pm. This year, more than 6 lakh candidates have registered for the BTech entrance examination.
JEE Main examination will be conducted in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese.
The agency is conducting the JEE main examination for admission to various undergraduate programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).
FEB 24, 2021 01:38 PM IST
JEE Main Paper 1 2021: Items allowed
Candidates appearing in the JEE mains paper 1 examination 2021 will be allowed to bring a copy of their JEE mains admit card, photo ID card, hand sanitizer, water bottle to the exam centre.
FEB 24, 2021 01:24 PM IST
JEE Main Paper 1 2021: Math and Physics toughest, says Ludhiana students
Aspirants who appeared in the JEE (Main) in the morning shift between 9 am to 12 noon in Ludhiana found the mathematics and physics sections difficult.
Harleen Kaur (17), a Class 12 student of BCM School, Dugri, said, “I found the mathematics portion difficult as it took me plenty of time to answer all questions. The portion contains questions that were a little calculative. The physics and chemistry sections were balanced. After I appeared in the exam today, I have got to know the pattern and will now prepare for the exam again to be held next month.”
Another candidate, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Model Gram, said, “Of the three sections, I found the physics section tricky and mathematics calculative, lengthy and time-consuming. The chemistry section was easy and I completed the paper at the last minute.”
FEB 24, 2021 01:19 PM IST
JEE Main Paper 1 2021: Students reaction from UP
Candidates who appeared in the JEE mains paper 1 2021 in Lucknow on Wednesday said the Mathematics section was toughest, the chemistry was moderate while physics was comparatively easy. Read more
FEB 24, 2021 01:14 PM IST
JEE Mains 2021: Candidates could be debarred for three years for UFM
Candidates who are found to be indulging in the unfair means of cheating would be debarred for 3 years in the future and shall also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit.
FEB 24, 2021 01:05 PM IST
JEE Main exam to be held in 13 languages
This year, JEE Main examination will be held in English, Hindi, and 11 other languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese.
FEB 24, 2021 12:59 PM IST
JEE Main Paper 1 2021: Exam pattern
The National Testing Agency will conduct the JEE main examination in computer-based test mode. The examination will carry 90 questions. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. For each correct answer, the candidate will be rewarded with four marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers for Section B.
FEB 24, 2021 12:53 PM IST
JEE Main Paper 1 2021: First shifts ends
The first shift of JEE Main Paper 1 exam 2021 ended at 12 pm. The second shift will begin at 3 pm.
