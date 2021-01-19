JEE Mains 2021: Education Ministry waives off 75% in Class 12
Ministry of Education has decided to waive off for the academic year 2021-22, the minimum 75 per cent marks that candidates need to score in their class 12 exams to be eligible for NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other Central Funded Technical Institutes, whose admissions are based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)(Main).
A senior official of Higher education told ANI that considering the decision taken for IIT JEE (Advanced) and in line with the decision taken for the last academic year, it has been decided to waive off the 75 per cent marks (in class 12 exam) eligibility criteria under Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for the next academic year 2021-2022 in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main).
The admissions to various Under Graduate (UG) programmes of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur (West Bengal) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs - excluding IITs) are made on the basis of ranks/merit secured by the candidates in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
For the candidates to qualify for admission in the IITs / NITs / IIITs and such other CFTis whose admissions are based on the JEE Ranks, they should have secured at least 75 percent marks in the 12th Class exam, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th Class exam conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST students, the qualifying mark in 12th Class exam is 65 per cent.
While declaring the date of JEE (Advanced) exam, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced to waive off the 75 per cent marks (in class 12th exam) eligibility criteria for admissions to the academic year 2021-2022 for the ease of students.
