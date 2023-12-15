JEE Mains 2024: Essential preparation tips for JEE Mains aspirants to boost their success

Students across the nation are preparing fiercely for the very competitive entrance exam - JEE Mains, which is going to take place in less than a month from now. For students hoping to gain admission into the nation's best engineering institutes, the JEE Mains exam is among the most important exams.

To increase their chances of success and get high ranks, candidates must make the most of their time, as there is only one month left to ace through the exam.

Scheduled to take place on January 24, 2024, the JEE Mains exam demands unwavering commitment, diligent effort, and strategic preparation. Maximising this period becomes imperative to address doubts. Concentrate on weaker sections, as any errors during this phase could impact their performance in the exam.

The following are some important weightage topics as per the subjects for students to focus on:

Physics

Practical Physics Optics Current Electricity Modern Physics Magnetism Electromagnetism Properties of Matter Electrostatics Wave and Sound Heat and Thermodynamics SHM Mechanics - Kinematics and Dynamics

Chemistry

Chemistry is divided into three parts; Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry.

Focus on physical chemistry and for organic remember all the reaction charts and reaction chains.

Maths

Calculus Algebra Coordinate Geometry Vector Trigonometry Sequences Permutation and Combination Determinants

Here are some essential tips for candidates to consider in this final phase:

Revision is the key

Revision is one of the most important last-minute JEE Main preparation strategies. Make a list of key concepts and ideas and make sure to review it frequently. During your revision, make an effort to solve as many problems as you can.

Practice mock tests regularly

One of the best ways to assess your level of preparation and pinpoint your areas of weakness is to take mock tests. You can become familiar with the format, time limitations, and pressure of the real exam by taking mock tests.

After every mock test, evaluate your performance and focus on your areas of weakness.

Speed & Accuracy

By recreating test environments, they help applicants become more accurate and faster. In addition to guaranteeing timely completion, this preparation increases the opportunity to review and improve answers.

Focus primarily on NCERT Books

Prioritising NCERT textbooks is pivotal for JEE preparation as they form the core of exam-related concepts. The majority of JEE Main questions align with NCERT content, underscoring the need to emphasise these books in the final phase.

Revisiting all NCERT topics, completing exercises, and practicing past NCERT-based questions ensures a solid grasp of fundamental concepts, a strategic move to excel in the upcoming exam. Spending time with these textbooks improves understanding and application of key concepts, increasing preparedness overall.

Prioritise and focus more on higher-weightage topics

High-weightage subjects should always be prioritised during revision. This strategy helps students prepare more effectively for the test. Focusing on these more important subjects helps to establish comprehension and builds confidence, which in turn promotes preparation. This method gives students a solid foundation in important areas, enabling them to approach the test with greater confidence and preparedness.

Regular practice helps develop adaptability and quick answers to questions; therefore, making the most of the review time allotted can improve your score. Concentrate more on refining the thoughts through constant modification to bring out their best features.

(Authored by Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer (CAO), Vidyamandir Classes. Views are personal)