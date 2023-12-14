JEE Mains 2024 preparation series: Here is all you need to know about the examination pattern of JEE mains 2024

The National Testing Agency has released the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2024. As per the NTA notification, the JEE Main exam for 2024 will be held in two sessions – the first phase in January and another in April. While the first session of the NTA JEE Main is scheduled from January 24 to February 1, the second session 2, is set for April 1 to 15. Besides, the Syllabus has seen many changes from previous years, with the addition of a few more chapters. JEE mains 2024: A detailed look at the exam pattern(HT FIle)

Now the most common query among candidates is whether there will be a change in the exam pattern or how will it be different from the previous years. In this article, we will take a detailed look at the exam pattern for the JEE Mains exams 2024.

Let’s look at Paper 1 first.

Each topic for both papers consists of 20 multiple-choice questions and 10 numerical value questions, only 5 of which are required. The exam will be computer-based and the time allowed is three hours (for non PwD candidates) and four hours (for PwD candidates).

Additionally, each subject will have two sections and there will be negative markings for both Section A and Section B. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions, while Section B will contain Questions where answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. For each question in Section B, a candidate must enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the onscreen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. The answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

Paper1: B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode: 1 Subject-wise distribution of Questions, Total Number of Questions, and Marks Subject Section A Section B Marks Mathematics 20* 10* 100 Physics 20* 10* 100 Chemistry 20* 10* 100 Total 90 300

2 Marking Scheme for MCQs Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0)

3 Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value Correct Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0)

4 Method of determining merit Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, and the conversion of the total into NTA scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA scores of all shifts of all days.

Likewise, for Paper 2, the NTA has mentioned that there will be 20 MCQs and five questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value. There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, a candidate must enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. The answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer, the NTA informed.

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size. 1 Subject-wise distribution of Questions, Total Number of Questions, and Marks Subject Number of Questions Marks Part I: Mathematics 20* (Section A) and 10* (Section B) 100 Part II: Aptitude Test 50 200 Part III: Drawing Test 02 100 Total 82 400

2 Marking Scheme for MCQs Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0)

3 (a) Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value Correct Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0)

(b) Marking Scheme for Drawing Test (Part III) Two questions are to be evaluated out of 100 marks

4 Method of determining merit Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test, and Total into NTA Scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA scores of all shifts of all days.

Now, lets look at Paper 2 (B). As per the NTA, 20 questions will be MCQs and five questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value. There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, candidates are required to enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. The answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

Paper 2B (B. Planning) Part-I: Mathematics, Part-II: Aptitude Test, and Part-III: Planning Based Questions in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only 1 Subject-wise distribution of Questions, Total Number of Questions, and Marks Subject Number of Questions Marks Part I: Mathematics 20* (Section A) and 10* (Section B) 100 Part II: Aptitude Test 50 200 Part III: Planning 25 100 Total 105 400

2 Marking Scheme for MCQs Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0)

3 Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value Correct Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0)

4 Method of determining merit Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Planning Based Test, and Total into NTA Scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA scores of all shifts of all days.

The NTA has also listed out some key points that all candidates must keep in mind:

(a) For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped, then full marks will be awarded to all candidates who have appeared irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

(b) For Numerical Value Questions: There will be negative marking for Section B. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner:

Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0).

If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions. The answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

(For more information, visit the official website of the NTA)