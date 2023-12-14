Centurion University’s 11th Convocation ceremony held in Bhubaneshwar, students awarded for meritorious performance

The Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha commemorated the 11th Convocation ceremony at its Bhubaneswar campus on Tuesday. 11th Convocation ceremony of Centurion University

According to a press release by the institution, a total of 2751 students graduated during the convocation held in the presence of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das.

Among the chief guests to attend the event included Supreme Court Judge Justice CT Ravikumar, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of CYIENT and Founder Chairman of NASSCOM, and Pushp Kumar Joshi, Chairman cum Managing Director of HPCL.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Raghubar Das wished the graduating students and lauded Centurion University for shaping a dynamic workforce.

Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, who also addressed the gathering, lauded the graduating students for their hard work and lauded the initiatives of the founders, Prof. Mukti Kanta Mishra and Prof. D. N. Rao, for establishing a pioneering skills-based university that embraces international diversity with innovation and technology.

Dr. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor of Centurion University, addressed the gathering and said that the convocation ceremony is not just a milestone for the graduating students but also a testament to the university's continuous pursuit of excellence in education and skill development.

“This year, 203 companies offered 2358 jobs, highlighting our successful placement season. I urge graduates to contribute to underprivileged communities, embodying our ethos of disruption for a sustainable society,” she said.

During the ceremony, Sunkari Krishnaveni was awarded the prestigious Visitor's Gold Medal for her remarkable performance in Bachelor of Technology, Computer Science & Engineering, while Satarupa Panda received the distinguished Dhiren Patnaik Gold Medal for Best Female Graduate in Master of Science, Cyber Security & Digital Forensics, for her outstanding accomplishments in the field.

Additionally, 17 students were awarded the University Gold Medal, for their academic achievements and commitment to excellence.

