JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1 awaited: Where, how to download NTA JEE hall tickets

National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1 soon. The Joint Entrance Examination admit card for Session 1 will be available to all registered candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1: Where, how to download JEE hall tickets

The JEE Main exam 2024 for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, and 31 and February 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. Paper I will be in computer-based mode only, Paper 2A will be in computer-based mode for Part I and II, and pen and paper mode will be used for Part III. Paper 2B will be a computer-based test only.

As per the official brochure, the admit card will be available for download from the NTA website 3 days before the actual date of examination. To download the hall ticket or admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1: How to download

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.