JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1 awaited: Where, how to download NTA JEE hall tickets
JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1 will be available soon. Steps to download NTA JEE hall tickets is given here.
National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1 soon. The Joint Entrance Examination admit card for Session 1 will be available to all registered candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
The JEE Main exam 2024 for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, and 31 and February 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. Paper I will be in computer-based mode only, Paper 2A will be in computer-based mode for Part I and II, and pen and paper mode will be used for Part III. Paper 2B will be a computer-based test only.
As per the official brochure, the admit card will be available for download from the NTA website 3 days before the actual date of examination. To download the hall ticket or admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.
JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1: How to download
- Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
- Click on JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.