JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card LIVE: NTA JEE B.E/ B.Tech hall tickets awaited, updates here
JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on JEE Mains Paper 1 admit card.
JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains 2024 admit card for Paper 1 likely today, January 24, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Joint Entrance Examination B.Tech/B.E paper can download the admit card or hall ticket through the official website of NTA JEE at jee main.nta.ac.in.
B.Tech/ B.E or Paper 1 will be conducted on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 at various exam centres across the country. The examination will be conducted in two shifts – the first one from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one from 3 pm to 6 pm on all days.
To download the admit card for Paper 1, candidates will require the application number and date of birth. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the admit card, direct link and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 24, 2024 01:47 PM IST
JEE Main 2024: Helpline number and email
Helpline Number: +91-11-40759000, e-mail: jeemain@nta.nic.inJan 24, 2024 01:43 PM IST
JEE Mains Admit Card 2024: Use login credentials
Candidates can download the JEE Main 2024 admit card using their application number and date of birth.Jan 24, 2024 01:39 PM IST
JEE Admit Card 2024: January 27 admit card today?
NTA is expected to issue the JEE Main January 27 exam admit card today. It said that hall tickets for each exam will be issued three days ahead of the examination.Jan 24, 2024 01:35 PM IST
JEE Mains Hall ticket 2024: Exam dates
The JEE Main exam 2024 for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 27, 29, 30, and 31 and February 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. Paper I will be in computer-based mode only, Paper 2A will be in computer-based mode for Part I and II, and pen and paper mode will be used for Part III. Paper 2B will be a computer-based test only.Jan 24, 2024 01:31 PM IST
NTA JEE Mains admit card: How to download paper 1 hall ticket?
Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Open the paper 1 BE/BTech hall ticket download link.
Log in with your application number and date of birth.
Check and download the admit card.Jan 24, 2024 01:27 PM IST
JEE Mains 2024 admit card: Where to check
JEE Mains 2024 admit card will be available to appearing candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.Jan 24, 2024 01:23 PM IST
JEE Mains Admit Card 2024: Date and time
JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 will likely be released on January 24 for Paper 1. The admit card has per the official notice will be available 3 days prior to commencement of the examination.
