JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card LIVE: NTA JEE B.E/ B.Tech hall tickets awaited, updates here

JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains 2024 admit card for Paper 1 likely today, January 24, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Joint Entrance Examination B.Tech/B.E paper can download the admit card or hall ticket through the official website of NTA JEE at jee main.nta.ac.in. jee mains admit card 2024 live updates: nta jee session 1 paper 1 hall tickets, direct link at jeemain.nta.ac.in

B.Tech/ B.E or Paper 1 will be conducted on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 at various exam centres across the country. The examination will be conducted in two shifts – the first one from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one from 3 pm to 6 pm on all days.

To download the admit card for Paper 1, candidates will require the application number and date of birth. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the admit card, direct link and other details.