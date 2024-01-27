JEE Mains 2024 Exam Live: NTA JEE Paper 1 exam begins, exam day guidelines here
JEE Mains 2024 Exam Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on NTA JEE Paper 1 exam.
JEE Mains 2024 Exam Live: National Testing Agency, NTA have started JEE Mains Paper 1 examination for B.E/B.Tech on January 27, 2024. The Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 for B.E/B.Tech papers will be conducted on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024.
The examination will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm at various exam centres across the country.
The candidates scheduled to appear for Paper 1 are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) for Paper 1 from the website. Follow the blog for the latest updates on exam dates, exam day guidelines, admit cards, exam analysis, student reactions and more.
- Jan 27, 2024 10:39 AM IST
JEE Exam 2024: Details to check in hall tickets
Please check the following as indicated on the Admit Card:
Reporting Time at Centre
Gate Closing time of Centre
Date of Examination
Shift and Timings of Test
Venue of Test
JEE Main Exam 2024: Barcode in admit card
The candidates are also required to ensure that the barcode is available on the Admit card while downloading.Jan 27, 2024 10:31 AM IST
NTA JEE Mains Exam: Helpline number
In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the latest updates.Jan 27, 2024 10:27 AM IST
NTA JEE Exam: Where to download admit card
National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for January 27 to February 1 exam dates. Candidates who will appear Joint Entrance Test for Session 1 on the dates mentioned above can download the admit card through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.Jan 27, 2024 10:23 AM IST
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam: Exam day guidelines
1.Candidates appearing for the examination will have to report to the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the exam.
2.Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only.
3.The candidate must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall.
4.The candidate should ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card.
5.Candidates can approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the course of the examination.Jan 27, 2024 10:19 AM IST
JEE 2024 exam: Admit card available for all exam days
JEE 2024 exam admit card for all exam days have been released. The direct link to download is available at jeemain.nta.ac.in.Jan 27, 2024 10:14 AM IST
JEE Exam: Important documents to carry to exam centre
1. Print copy of admit card along with self declaration downloaded from NTA website duly filled in.
2. One passport size photograph for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination.
3. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class 12 Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.
4. PwD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category
5. Transparent ball point pen.Jan 27, 2024 10:10 AM IST
JEE Mains 2024 Exam: B.E/B.Tech exam dates
The Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 for B.E/B.Tech papers will be conducted on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024.Jan 27, 2024 10:06 AM IST
JEE Mains 2024: Paper I shift 1 begins
JEE Mains 2024 Paper 1 Shift 1 begins at 9 am. The students had to reach the exam centre by 7.30 am. Shift 1 will get over at 12 noon.Jan 27, 2024 10:02 AM IST
JEE Mains 2024 Exam: Day 2 date and time
JEE Mains 2024 Exam for Day 2 Shift 1 begins at 9 am. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm at various exam centres across the country.
