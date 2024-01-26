JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for January 27 to February 1 exam dates out, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for January 27 to February 1 exam dates. Candidates who will appear Joint Entrance Test for Session 1 on the dates mentioned above can download the admit card through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for January 27 to February 1 exam dates out, link here

B.E/ B.Tech paper of JEE Main 2024 session 1 is scheduled to be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Login credentials required to download JEE Mains exam admit card are application number and date of birth. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for January 27 to February 1 exam dates

JEE Mains Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Paper 1 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The answer key and objection window will open after the examination is over. The JEE Mains 2024 result will be announced on February 12, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Mains.