JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 registration begins today, check documents required to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 02, 2024 08:40 AM IST

JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 registration begins today, February 2, 2024. Check the list of documents required.

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 on February 2 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 can do it through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

To apply for the examination, candidates will require several documents. The documents needed for the application process are listed below.

JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Documents required

  • Scanned image of candidates' photograph (save a copy for future uses after uploading it along with the application.)
  • Scanned image of signature. (save a copy for future uses.)
  • Scanned image of PwD certificate, if applicable.
  • Category certificate, if applicable.

As per the official brochure, Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph, Signature, and PwD Certificate/ UDID Card (Swawlamban Card) should be in this format mentioned below.

  • The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.
  • The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible).
  • The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible).
  • The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible).
  • The size of the scanned copy of the PwD certificate should be in pdf between 50 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

The application fees for Paper 1 or Paper 2 is 1000/- for general male candidates and 800 for general female candidates for centres in India. The fee for Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) category male candidates is 900 and for female candidates is 800, SC/ST/PwD male and female category candidates application fees is 500/- for centres in India. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.

