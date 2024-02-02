JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 registration begins today, check documents required to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 on February 2 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 can do it through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 registration begins today, documents required

To apply for the examination, candidates will require several documents. The documents needed for the application process are listed below.

JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Documents required

Scanned image of candidates' photograph (save a copy for future uses after uploading it along with the application.)

Scanned image of signature. (save a copy for future uses.)

Scanned image of PwD certificate, if applicable.

Category certificate, if applicable.

As per the official brochure, Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph, Signature, and PwD Certificate/ UDID Card (Swawlamban Card) should be in this format mentioned below.

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned copy of the PwD certificate should be in pdf between 50 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

The application fees for Paper 1 or Paper 2 is ₹1000/- for general male candidates and ₹800 for general female candidates for centres in India. The fee for Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) category male candidates is ₹900 and for female candidates is 800, SC/ST/PwD male and female category candidates application fees is ₹500/- for centres in India. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.