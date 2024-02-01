JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Registration begins tomorrow, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 registration on February 2, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 can do it through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Registration begins tomorrow, know how to apply

The last date to apply is till March 2, 2024. The last date for successful transaction of application fee is till March 2, 2024. City intimation slip will be available by third week of March 2024 and admit card will be available for download 3 days before the actual date of examination. The examination will be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2024. The result will be announced on April 25, 2024.

JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have applied for both sessions need not apply for session 2 anymore. If a candidate wishes to apply for Session 2, the candidate can log in and pay the Examination Fee for Session 2 from tomorrow onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.