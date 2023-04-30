JEE Mains: Gaya’s Gulshan emerges state topper, secures 100 percentile

Gulshan Kumar emerged as the state topper by securing 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2023, the results of which were declared on Saturday. JEE Mains: Gaya’s Gulshan emerges state topper, secures 100 percent

Kumar has figured in top-43 candidates who have secured 100 percentile in the country.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held JEE Main in two sessions in January, February and April this year. More than 11.6 lakh candidates appeared in the exam across the country.

Kumar hails from Manpur Patwa Toli village of Gaya district in Bihar.

Kumar’s father Tulsi Prasad is a powerloom worker while his mother Ganga Devi is a homemaker. He had scored 86 % in Class 10 examination while the Class 12 result is awaited.

Kumar gave credit of his success to his teachers, parents and family who motivated and supported him throughout his preparation.

Talking about his preparation journey, he said, “After completing Class 10, I cleared ‘Fortunate 40’ exam conducted by a private JEE coaching for underprivileged students. My teachers and mentors guided me well during the preparation. Apart from self study, I practiced mock tests and test series which helped me to improve my concept understanding.”

Kumar aspires to become a software engineer.

“I want to take admission in IIT Delhi or IIT Bombay and pursue BTech in computer science”, he shared.

Elated over son’s success, his father said, “My son’s result is a big matter for us. My annual income is less than ₹1 lakh. My financial position is not strong enough to support the education of three children. Gulshan did not get any private tuition till Class 10. He is very hard working. He cleared the screening test and got admission in Fortunate 40 which provided free coaching to him. I am feeling proud of him.”

Meanwhile, several private coaching institutes also claimed that their students cleared the JEE Main and achieved high scores.