JEE Mains Registration Date 2026: Where, how to apply for NTA JEE Session 1 exam when application begins?

The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet announced the JEE Mains Registration Date 2026. The registration, as per the Agency, will begin in October 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Session 1 examination will be held between January 21 to 30, 2026. The JEE (Main) will consist of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E. / B. Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and Institutions / Universities funded/recognised by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

JEE Mains Registration Date 2026: How to apply To apply for the examination candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for JEE Main 2026.

3. Enter details to register yourself.

4. Log in to your account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

NTA will obtain the following information from UIDAI through Aadhaar Authentication: Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph, and Address (for updates in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines). However, since Father/Mother/Guardian's name etc. is not recorded in Aadhaar, candidates would have to fill such details separately in the online application form.

In case of a name mismatch in the Aadhaar Card and the 10th Educational Certificate/Marksheet of any candidate, an option will be given to overcome this issue during the online application stage. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.