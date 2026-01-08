JEE Mains Session 1 Exam City Slip 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Mains Session 1 Exam City Slip 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) can check the exam city slip through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates are required to check/ download their exam city intimation slip using the login credentials from the website.

The examination will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. Paper I will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2A and 2B will be held on January 29, 2026 in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

Direct link to download JEE Mains Session 1 Exam City Slip 2026 JEE Mains Session 1 Exam City Slip 2026: How to download The exam city slip can be downloaded by candidates by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main)-2026 Session-1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) - 2026 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2026 Session-1 shall be issued later.