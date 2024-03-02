National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2024 on March 2, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2 can find the direct link on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

As per the official notice, candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, State code of Eligibility, Cities for Session 2, educational qualification details, and pay the Examination Fees. Those candidates who have not applied earlier, need to apply afresh.

JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2024: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on JEE Mains Session 2 Exam 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself if needed and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.