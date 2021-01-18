IND USA
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(PTI file)
competitive exams

CBSE to offer two levels of English and Sanskrit from coming session

  • Meanwhile, at an interaction with students on Monday, Pokhriyal said that students will get more choice in answering questions in JEE and CAT exams this year adding that the syllabus for CBSE exams had already been reduced.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:55 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary will introduce two levels of English and Sanskrit languages from the coming academic session.

In a statement, the Union Education ministry said the “CBSE will introduce improvement examination from the year 2021 and will introduce English and Sanskrit in 2 levels from the session 2021-22 (already offers Mathematics and Hindi at two levels). Competency based questions have been introduced in the Board exams for class X and XII in a phased manner, increasing by 10% every year”

The CBSE had initially started offering two levels of Mathematics subject – one easy and one advanced – to reduce the stress levels of students.

Meanwhile, at an interaction with students on Monday, Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that students will get more choice in answering questions in JEE and CAT exams this year adding that the syllabus for CBSE exams had already been reduced keeping in mind the pressure on students when a pandemic is raging on.

Replying to the query by a student of KV Gurugram at an interaction, Pokhriyal informed that as the curriculum was cut by 30 percent this year due to Covid-19, therefore in the upcoming competitive examinations like JEE and NEET this year the candidates will have more options to answer the questions.

The student had pointed that students would face difficulty as many topics had not been covered.

Nishank said the students would not need to worry as all factors would be kept in mind.

In response to another query asked by a student from Varanasi, Shri Pokhriyal said that the facilities of online education will continue even after the school reopens. For some time, a mixed format of online and offline will be available for the students.

Responding to another question, Nishank said the new National Education Policy (NEP) was prepared keeping in mind the India of future. A lot of emphasis has been laid on practical knowledge rather than just bookish knowledge. Vocational training facility will be provided for students from class 6 onwards, in which internship is also associated. Artificial intelligence will also be taught from the school level itself. At the same time, Indian values ??and culture will also be promoted. This policy is capable of realizing the dream of AatmaNirbhar Bharat”.

CBSE will introduce improvement examination from the year 2021 and will introduce English and Sanskrit in 2 levels from the session 2021-22 (already offers Mathematics and Hindi at two levels). Competency based questions have been introduced in the Board exams for class X and XII in a phased manner, increasing by 10% every year.

