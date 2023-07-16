Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEECUP 2023: UPJEE admit cards today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2023: UPJEE admit cards today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 16, 2023 09:14 AM IST

JEECUP will release admit cards for UPJEE 2023 today on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will issue admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2023 today, July 16. Candidates can download it from jeecup.admissions.nic.in using their login credentials.

JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Polytechnic admit cards releasing today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Polytechnic admit cards releasing today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The entrance test is scheduled for July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1, 2023.

Recently, the online registration window for UPJEE 2023 was reopened for new candidates and they were allowed to apply till July 14.

UPJEE(Polytechnic) is a state level examination for admission at government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

JEECUP 2023: How to download UPJEE admit cards

  1. Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  2. Open the admit card download link.
  3. Enter the requested information and login.
  4. Check and download your UPJEE admit card.
  5. Take a printout for the exam day.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out