JEECUP 2023: UPJEE admit cards today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Jul 16, 2023 09:14 AM IST
JEECUP will release admit cards for UPJEE 2023 today on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will issue admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2023 today, July 16. Candidates can download it from jeecup.admissions.nic.in using their login credentials.
The entrance test is scheduled for July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1, 2023.
Recently, the online registration window for UPJEE 2023 was reopened for new candidates and they were allowed to apply till July 14.
UPJEE(Polytechnic) is a state level examination for admission at government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.
JEECUP 2023: How to download UPJEE admit cards
- Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- Open the admit card download link.
- Enter the requested information and login.
- Check and download your UPJEE admit card.
- Take a printout for the exam day.
