JEECUP 2023: UPJEE exam date soon, registration process extended till June 10

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 07, 2023 01:26 PM IST

JEECUP 2023 registration date has been extended till June 10, 2023. UPJEE exam date will be announced soon at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has extended the JEECUP 2023 registration date. The registration date for JEECUP or UPJEE has been extended till June 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination date will also be announced soon, says the official website.

Candidates who want to appear for UPJEE can apply online through the official site of JEECUP by following the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2023 Polytechnic

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2023 PG in Industrial Safety 

JEECUP 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Click on JEECUP 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay 200/- as application fees if belonging to SC/ST category and 300/- if belonging to general category or OBC. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

Topics
education news engineering
education news engineering
