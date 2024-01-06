JEECUP 2024: UPJEE Polytechnic exam dates out, registration begins on January 8 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has announced JEECUP 2024 exam dates. The complete brochure for UPJEE Polytechnic has been released on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2024: UPJEE Polytechnic exam dates out, registration begins on January 8

As per the official brochure, the Joint Entrance Examination, Uttar Pradesh will be conducted from March 16 to March 22, 2024.

The registration process will begin on January 8 and will end on February 29, 2024. The admit card will be released on March 10, 2024.

JEECUP 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The answer key for the same will be released on March 27, 2024. The objection window will also open on the same date and will close on March 30, 2024. The result for the same will be announced on April 8, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.

Official Brochure Here