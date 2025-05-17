Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has rescheduled the JEECUP 2025 exam dates. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination which was scheduled from May 20 to May 28, 2025 have been resheduled. Candidates can check the details on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP 2025 exam dates rescheduled, registration date extended till May 20

The official website reads, "The UPJEE(Polytechnic)-2025 application registration window has been extended to May 20, 2025. The examination dates scheduled from May 20-28, 2025, have been rescheduled in the interest of students. Revised dates for the entrance examination and UPJEE(Polytechnic) 2025 admit card will be announced soon."

The registration date has been extended till May 20, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

JEECUP 2025: How to register

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on JEECUP 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEECUP exam dates will likely be announced soon. Each question in the entrance test will have four options for objective-type questions, and only one answer will be correct. Candidates will get four marks for each correct answer. There is no negative marking in the exam.

In a situation where two answers are found to be correct or the question is wrong, those who attempt the question will get full marks.