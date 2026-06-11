The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has released the JEECUP Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh polytechnic exam can download the answer key through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP Answer Key 2026 released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link to download here

The Council has also opened the objection window for JEECUP on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key using the steps below.

Direct link to download JEECUP Answer Key 2026

JEECUP Answer Key 2026: How to download 1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on JEECUP Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPJEE was from June 2 to June 9, 2026. The exam consisted of objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each question had four answer options, and 4 marks were awarded for each correct answer. Only one of the four options will be correct. Each question paper comprises 100 questions, each with four options. The exam duration was 2 hours and 30 minutes.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEECUP.